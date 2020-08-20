Harris County Commissioners Earmark $32 Million to Give Students Digital Access for New School Year

National-World

August 14, 2020 Having a good education can set an individual up to handle all kinds of opportunities in life. Access to this type of education is not always readily available to all students for a variety of reasons. Obstacles are unique for each generation. For students of today, the biggest problem is the lack of Internet access and/or digital devices. This has been a critical need for students for some time and the global pandemic that has caused students to learn virtually has made this issue an even greater concern. Lawmakers are not deaf to the cries of parents and students’ needs. On Tuesday of this week, the Harris County Commissioners voted to spend $32 million to give students the needed digital tools and connectivity to advance their education.

Details of a study conducted by the nonprofit group, Common Sense, revealed that one in four Texas students do not have devices for virtual learning, and one in three lack adequate access to the Internet. Black, Latinos, or Native American were the largest ethnic group where this was prevalent giving them the greatest disadvantage. The $32 million investment in digital equipment and Internet access will help bring everyone on the same plane.

“Educational outcomes were already highly unequal before COVID-19,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “As instruction moves online, we need to make sure that no child is left behind in their education, particularly those in low-income and communities of color, who do not have high-speed Internet and devices at home.”

Through the Digital Access Program, Harris County Commissioners are looking to acquire 211,000 devices and 82,000 in collaboration with community partners the Texas Education Agency, and T-Mobile. Funds for the project are being funneled through two programs by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act. Under the “Operation Connectivity,” program, devices like a Chromebook will be provided with the help of TEA. While 39,000 hotpots will be placed in the neighborhoods of the underserved provided though the “Project 10 Million” program.

“I am proud to support County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s initiative because it will ensure that all Harris County children have access to the necessary tools to safely continue their education,” said Commissioner Ellis.

Many companies understand the need for and the lack therein of access to the Internet for today’s students. Comcast is one of those companies that get it. In 2011, they launched Internet Essentials, a program with the goal of bringing Internet access to low-income households for a very low rate. Since its first launch, Comcast has brought the power of connectivity to more than 8 million people in 2 million households. Comcast has stepped up to serve the community by giving new customers that are eligible free Internet for the rest of 2020. Customers must not have an outstanding balance.

Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services, said, “Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends.”

This move to give more families in need access to the digital world is one that will greatly help students across the county. It is a welcome resource for students in Houston ISD. Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan knows the district has seen a significant drop in student engagement since online learning began. In response to that, the district started the Students Within Reach/Return Strong campaign to get the more than 7,000 students back on track in the classroom.

“It’s important as a district to ensure all students are engaged in meaningful instruction and learning at all times,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said in a story on the Houston ISD Blog. “We will be persistent in our efforts to reach all of our children, and when we do, we will ensure they have the resources and support needed to navigate virtual coursework.”

Students in Harris County will not be left behind. Resources are steadily becoming available to ensure student success. More details about how residents can apply for the Digital Access Program will be available soon.

