Penn State fraternity suspended for COVID-19 policy violations

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WNEP) — A fraternity at Penn State University is now suspended after members held a party in violation of university rules.

Officials say Phi Kappa Psi is on interim suspension after a gathering that was held on August 18.

Penn State’s new policy states there are to be no socials of any kind for Greek life organizations amid COVID-19 concerns.

Anonymous reports, which included photos and videos shared on social media, showed more than 15 people, indoors, not wearing masks or social distancing.

