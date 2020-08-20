UConn pauses football activities after 6 players test positive for COVID-19

National-World

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The University of Connecticut has pushed the pause button on its football activities.

The school announced on Thursday that six football student athletes tested positive for COVID -19.

The affected student-athletes entered into isolation protocol per medical guidelines.

“Following these most recent test results, we feel that temporarily pausing football activities is the best course of action for the team and the campus population,” said David Benedict, director of athletics. “The well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority and we are focused on the health of those who have become infected. We will remain vigilant in this area and will take all necessary action to ensure the health of our university community.”

Strength and conditioning training will be the only activity permitted for those who are not in medical quarantine or isolation.

The training will take place within small groups while everyone adheres to physical distancing and masking protocols, UConn said.

Team meetings will continue to take place in a virtual setting.

The decision is in line with what the school’s other sports are doing.

UConn said last week that the Big East Conference, of which all of its other majors sports are a part, postponed all fall sports.

The conference said it will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021.

“The decision to not hold fall sports competition was not made lightly,” said Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD, chair of the Big East Board of Directors and Villanova University president “Athletics play an integral role in the student, alumni and fan experience at each of our institutions, and we were all hoping to allow the fall seasons to move forward. However, given the guidance of the BIG EAST COVID-19 Task Force, this decision, while disappointing, was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff in mind. The well-being of our community members are, and will continue to be, our priority and focus.”

The sports affected by the decision were men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey.

The conference said that during the fall months, its student-athletes will be allowed to participate in various team activities, such as practices, strength and conditioning sessions, and team meetings, consistent with individual campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and Conference regulations.

