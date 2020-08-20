Woman killed, child, man injured in MTA Light Rail crash

National-World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — A woman is dead and a child and man are injured after their car collided with two MTA Maryland Light Rail trains in downtown Baltimore, officials said Thursday morning.

Officials said at around 7:30 a.m. two Light Rail trains were coming at opposite directions when a car driving eastbound on Mulberry Street collided with the Light Rails.

Firefighters were on the scene of the crash at Howard Street, where the car — a gray sedan — became wedged between the two train cars.

Three people from the vehicle were trapped — a woman, a 30-year-old man and a seven-year-old child.

The man and child were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman died at the scene, officials said.

The light rail operator of the southbound train was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“In order to get the two occupants out of the vehicle, the adult male and the child… the fire department, with some assistance from the police department had to extract them out of the vehicles,” said Baltimore City Fire PIO Blair Adams.

“The fire department is on scene and they have to bring in additional apparatus to extract that vehicle which is wedged in between both trains,” said Baltimore Police Detective Nicole Monroe.

At this time there are no other reports of injuries from passengers on the Light Rails.

Light RailLink is experiencing delays due to the accident. Shuttle bus service from North Avenue to Camden Yards is in place currently.

