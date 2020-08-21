Plastic pellets pile up along the river
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — You may have seen them.
You may have even stepped into them.
They’re plastic pellets.
Millions of them.
Maybe even billions of them along the river.
They spilled from a cargo ship a few weeks ago.
WGNO’s Bill Wood talks to environmentalists who say the pellets are piling up to be a problem.
These pellets even have a name.
They’re called Nurdles.
They’re used to make plastic bottles, plastic bags and even LEGOS.
