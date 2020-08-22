Erik Moses is first Black track president in NASCAR history

National-World

Erik Moses, a former XFL team president, is the first Black person to be named president at a NASCAR track.

Moses was named president of Nashville Superspeedway, Dover Motorsports announced Friday in a statement.

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

Moses called Nashville “one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events,” in the statement.

“I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region,” he said.

The Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001 but has been largely closed to NASCAR races since 2011, when its limited seating capacity prevented it from having a larger, higher-profile NASCAR race, according to the Tennessean.

In July, it was announced that the speedway would reopen in 2021 for its first NASCAR Cup Series.

Previously, Moses was the president of the XFL’s DC Defenders, who were tied for first place in their division before the league canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Defenders also ranked among the league’s best in ticket sales, game day experience and social media engagement, the statement said.

The announcement of his hiring comes amid increasing conversations about race in NASCAR. Though it prohibited the flying of Confederate flags at official events, for example, drivers and fans alike have pushed back.