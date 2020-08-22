IL ball diamond vandalized for a second time this year

National-World

REYNOLDS, IL (WQAD) — The Reynolds Ball Diamond concession stand is a complete mess after vandals damaged and graffitied both the concessions stand and the bathrooms.

Little league coach and field caretaker Ethan Tate says it’s the second time this year that this has happened.

“It was horrible to see,” he says.

Tate says it happened overnight after last Monday’s derecho. Glass now covers the floor from coolers that were smashed and windows that were broken.

“I hope (the vandals) are just kids being stupid, but i’d just hope that they know now that they just can’t do this,” he says.

His son Hunter, a seventh grader in the Rockridge School District, was there with his dad the morning they found the wreckage.

“I was angry, and sad and annoyed,” he says. “Almost every emotion I can think of ran through my mind.”

On top of the vandalism in the concessions stand and the bathrooms, Ethan and his son Hunter had to deal with a nearly one hundred foot electric pole crashing through the fence and shattering onto the field after last week’s storms.

Now, they have to figure out what to do with this wreckage too.

“It’s heartbreaking because it’s like one thing comes after the other,”

Ethan and Hunter have been working on the field since little league was cancelled in the spring, sprucing up the place for random baseball games between friends.

“Until the storm hit we were out here twice a week honing our skills for next year,” Ethan says.

Now. they’re picking up the pieces.

“To see all their hard work just thrown away because someone decided to vandalize our field is very heartbreaking,” Hunter’s mom Amber Davis says.

They’re hoping the community stops by at their cleanup event at the diamond on Main St. on Saturday, August 22nd, at 9 A.M. to help out.

“There’s glass to cleanup and trash to cleanup,” Amber says. “We need brooms, garbage bags and cans and really anything you think of to help is definitely needed.”

Ethan has filed police reports on the vandalism there.

He’s also taking donations, which the American Legion in town will match, to help cover a reward for finding who’s responsible and to help cover insurance costs.

