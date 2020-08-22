Waukesha, WI, detached garage fire spread to house and neighboring garage

National-World

WAUKESHA, WI (WDJT ) — The City of Waukesha Fire and Police Departments responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Lemira Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

Upon arrival, units found a detached garage on fire which spread to the house and neighboring garage.

Officials say crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire limiting damage of the house and neighboring garage to exterior only.

Damage is estimated in excess of $100,000.

All occupants safely exited all involved structures.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

However, the Waukesha Fire Department is urging everyone to use caution and care when disposing of used charcoal and ashes and to be sure it is placed in a metal, noncombustible container away from any structures.

