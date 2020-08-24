Crews rescue distance runner after medical issues, blue lips on Mt. Hood in OR

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — Crews rescued a woman after she reported medical issues while running around Mt. Hood over the weekend, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The 40-year-old woman from Hillsboro was attempting to run 40 miles around the mountain on the Pacific Crest Trail when she reportedly became dizzy, felt sick, and her lips started to turn blue, law enforcement said.

The woman was running with a partner, a 43-year-old woman from Forest Grove, who able to climb to a point where she had cellphone reception and called for help. Crews used the cell phone’s GPS coordinates to determine that the women likely above Ramona Falls and below Paradise Park.

The sheriff’s office’s Trail Running Team started from Timberline Lodge toward the location while a ground team deployed to Ramona Falls, hiking up from there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mountain Wave Emergency Communications sent a volunteer to assist with communications, and American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat Team also responded to help with the search.

Crews found the women about seven miles from Timberline Lodge at about 4,200 feet of elevation. The woman experiencing medical issues was being kept warm by campers in the area, according to law enforcement.

The woman after receiving fluids was able to cross two rivers and hike out with rescuers, making it back to Timberline Lodge shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

