Denver woman climbing every Colorado 14er to raise awareness for those in need

Denver, CO (KDVR) — Not a lot of people can say they’ve successfully summited all 58 14,000+ feet peaks in Colorado.

But one Denver woman is taking that goal to all new heights.

Brittany Woodrum had just finished hiking her 38th and 39th peak, when she caught up with FOX31.

“We did two yesterday. I climbed Red Cloud and Sunshine. I think one of the best parts about this project, that I never foresaw, was just the community rallying behind it,” Woodrum said.

So far, Woodrum has raised about $55,000 for ShelterBox, a non-profit that offers shelter and aide to those in developing countries, who have lost everything.

“Their idea is that they can fit everything into this turquoise box, and deliver it to a community or family, and give them those basics,” she explained.

She carries the iconic ShelterBox on her back during every climb, to raise awareness for the people she says need the boxes most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[There’s] things like tent, tarps, tools to help rebuild, cooking equipment, water jugs, water filtration kits, blankets, lighting. So, all the basics that you would need to get by until more development-type organizations come in,” said Woodrum.

“It also makes me realize how many people out there don’t have the security of those very basic things. That is what I want to dedicate my life to,” she added.

Woodrum became a ShelterBox Ambassador about a year ago when she began her masters in Humanitarian Assistance at the University of Denver.

Initially, she wasn’t sure how she was going to raise money.

“There was a couple who cycled from Chile to Alaska with the box. We’ve had people do Ironmans with the box. There was a guy who canoed all the way down the Mississippi with the box,” she said.

So, this summer, she set a goal: raise $1,400 dollars for each 14er—all while living out of her car.

Woodrum says she’s gained much more than just elevation on these difficult treks.

“It’s the people and the conversations that you have, and these lifelong friendships that develop from just a minute or two’s worth of connection on the trail,” she told FOX31.

“That’s really priceless. Sometimes I think this project is giving me more than I’m giving back because there’s truly nothing more rewarding than building that community out on the trail and meeting people,” she added.

Woodrum will be back on the trail Monday, to hike Wilson Peak.

She’s determined to hit all 58 of them before the end of the year.

