High school football players jump into action to help couple after man falls

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — This past week, Kelly Ohrman and her disabled husband Matt were at the beach in Erie.

As they were leaving, Matt fell and Kelly needed help.

As it turns out, she had a team of helpers — players from the Northgate High School football team.

As they left, Matt fell again, so the team dropped everything and helped out again.

Now, Kelly and Matt are looking for a way to thank the players who stepped up.

The couple says they are thankful the team helped them through what could have been a nightmare.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.