McCloskeys, widow of David Dorn to speak at Republican National Convention

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The McCloskeys and the widow of a murdered police captain will be speaking at the Republican National Convention this week.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are expected to speak during the first night of the convention. The Central West End residents were seen pointing guns at protesters outside their home in the Central West End late June. The demonstrators were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

Both are facing charges of one count of unlawful use of a weapon – flourishing. Their attorney says they were protecting their home and property.

Several Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson have said the couple should not be charged.

The widow of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, Ann Dorn, will be a the convention on Thursday as a guest speaker. The retired captain was killed by looters who broke into Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry during a night of violence.

Trump has honored the retired police captain several times on Twitter and during his Fourth of July rally.

“We are especially moved to be joined by the family of a great man — fallen officer David Dorn,” Trump said. “A 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department who was killed last month in the city he devoted his life to defending.”

The convention will stream live all week from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.

