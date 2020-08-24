Phoenix chefs collaborated on a cookbook filled with their best recipes
PHOENIX (KTVK ) — Running out of ideas of what to cook for dinner and miss going to your favorite restaurants for your favorite meal?
Not to worry because chefs from some of the best Phoenix restaurants teamed up to create a cookbook so you can have your favorite dish in the comfort of your home along with some cooking “bragging rights.”
Here are the restaurants featured in the cookbook:
Barrio Cafe
Beckett’s Table
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Bourbon & Bones
Bourbon Steak/La Hacienda
Brickyard Downtown
Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue
Canal Club
Chula Seafood
Clever Koi
Cotton & Copper
Crepe Bar
CRUjiente Tacos
Deseo
Different Pointe of View
Dust Cutter
Fat Ox
Franco’s Italian Caffe
Ghost Ranch Modern Southwest Cuisine
Glai Baan
Handlebar Diner
Hearth ’61
Hush Public House
J&G Steakhouse
Kitchen West
Liberty Station Tavern
Lobby Grill at the Arizona Grand
LON’s at The Hermosa
Marcellino Ristorante
Marigold Maison
Market Restaurant and Bar by Jennifer’s
Meritage
Mission
Mowry & Cotton
Phoenician Tavern
Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana
Roka Akor
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
Sel
Sicilian Butcher
Stratta Lifestyle Kitchen
Super Chunk Sweets & Treats
Talavera, Tarbell’s, Tomaso’s
True Food Kitchen
Twisted Infusions Farms
Virtu Honest Craft
WILD Arizona Cuisine
Phoenix Cooks will officially be released September 1, 2020.
However, Amazon pre-order $32.99 is available now and the restaurants featured obtained several advanced copies to sell to customers right now.
The book description promises the book is “designed for home cooks of all skill levels,” which is perfect if you are new at cooking or a seasoned pro looking to switch things up!
