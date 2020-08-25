Baltimore artist Amy Sherald’s portrait of Breonna Taylor to appear on cover of Vanity Fair

National-World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — A popular Baltimore artist known for her portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama is back with another portrait, and this one is on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Amy Sherald’s new painting pays tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in March. Taylor’s death was one of several that sparked nationwide protests.

Sherald wanted to show Taylor’s past using her expression and dress while also showing things she will never get to experience, such as an engagement ring on her hand.

Sherald called the portrait a contribution to the moment and to activism.

