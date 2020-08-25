Five states removed from CT’s travel advisory, Guam added

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey adjusted the joint travel advisory, taking Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana off the list.

Implemented on June 24 at 11:59 p.m., people traveling into those states from states with a high spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

As of Aug. 25, the following locations were listed in the state’s travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin

Per Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order, state, federal and local lawmakers and officials coming out of Washington DC are exempt from the travel advisory, as long as their travel is considered government business.

Lamont said last month that travelers would be required to fill out an online form so the state can track where they are going to quarantine.

A fine of $1,000 may also be issued to those who violate the quarantine.

People traveling to New York from listed states already face a fine of $2,000 if they don’t comply. Connecticut is considering something similar.

Lamont has been working on the advisory with Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.

