Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of son

TURBOTVILLE, PA (WNEP) — The mother of a toddler who drowned earlier this month has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

State police said Britney Bridges of Turbotville told them she was sleeping when her 3-year-old son walked out of the home and fell in a neighbor’s above-ground pool.

The deck area was locked.

Troopers believe the little boy was trying to fill a bottle to make bubbles.

State police said this wasn’t the first time the child was able to get out of the house.

