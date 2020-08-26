Ames, Des Moines schools take legal action over ‘Return to Learn’ plans

National-World

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — Iowa’s largest school district took legal action Tuesday after the Iowa Department of Education denied its waiver to start the school district 100% online

Des Moines Public Schools asked the Polk County District Court for an injunction of the state’s decision and review of its authority to override school district’s decision making under Iowa law.

Ames Community School District also announced plans to take legal action after its “Return to Learn” plan was denied.

The district’s four-week plan allows 25% of students to attend classes each day by splitting students into numbered groups with other school days would be done remotely.

DMPS’ petition notes the importance of local control and its ability to make decisions based on students’ health and safety.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said schools must be in counties with a 15% positivity rate or have 10% student absenteeism due to COVID-19 to apply for a waiver for online learning.

The Iowa Department of Education said days spent in virtual-only learning without permission may not be counted as official school days.

DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart issued a statement that said, in part, “At its heart, the Petition that DMPS filed today in Polk County District Court is about local control and who is best positioned to make decisions to promote the health and safety of our students and staff, their families and the broader community while pursuing our core mission: educating our students.”

The district said it disagrees with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ interpretation of Iowa law and decided to pursue legal avenues to challenge her actions and the actions of the Iowa Department of Education.

The Ames Community School District Board of Education said in a statement on social media, “As a board, we believe the actions of the governor and the Department of Education undermine Iowa’s legal tradition of deferring to local school board for all decisions related to educational programming in their districts.”

The Office of the Governor issued a statement that said, in part, “Gov. Reynolds is disappointed that the Des Moines Public School System is suing the State rather than working cooperatively to develop a return to learn plan that complies with the law and meets the educational and health needs of Iowa’s children.”

DMPS and the Ames Community School District said they intend to move forward with plans for online learning. Both school districts begin classes on Sep. 8.

