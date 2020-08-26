KCK police investigating after body found in donation bin

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a donation bin near a business.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of West 47th Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after an employee of the company that picks up items from the bin discovered the body.

Department officials tell KCTV5 News that they believe that a transient individual was known to sleep in the bin at times.

Police have not yet identified the man but described him as Hispanic and around 60 years old.

Currently the cause of death in this case is under investigation, but authorities say they do not believe foul play was involved.

The KCKPD Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case and is asking anyone with information on the matter to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.