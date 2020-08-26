Mother of teen shot by U.S. Marshals not allowed to see son, but says he’s doing okay

National-World

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — The mother of a 16-year-old boy shot at a gas station by U.S. Marshals said she hasn’t seen her son but said he’s doing ok.

“He had just left the house when police called and told me they had shot him. I’m just saying I was in disbelief.”

Shanta Holliday spoke with WREG’s Melissa Moon a day after her son Darshun Holliday was shot at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Alcy Road.

“It was horrible. Knowing you shot my son and mistaken him for somebody else.”

Holliday said she hasn’t been able to see him because of COVID-19. Only his attorney and probation officer have been able to see him.

On Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded his car looking for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder. They said Darshun Holliday was in a vehicle connected to the person they were after.

Authorities said Holliday tried to get away by repeatedly backing up and ramming several vehicles belonging to officers and at least one civilian.

TBI said a marshal then fired a shot, which struck Holliday. He jumped out of his vehicle and ran to a wooded area across the street, where he was captured.

His mother said her son ran because he was scared and said agents could have handled things differently.

“If he wasn’t holding a weapon at you all, you shouldn’t have shot.”

Holliday’s mother said she didn’t know anything about the stolen vehicle and where it came from.

She also told WREG that this was not the first time her son has been shot. He was injured about a year ago while at a party.

