Nevada gaming winnings down 26% in July as more casinos reopen

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a $756.8 million gaming win for the month of July as more casinos reopened around the state.

It amounts to a 26% decrease in gaming from July 2019. The Las Vegas Strip was hit the hardest, with a 39% overall decrease in gaming revenue. Downtown Las Vegas saw a 20% decrease and Clark County saw a 28% decrease overall.

July marked the first full month where casinos were allowed to reopen after they were ordered to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Casinos began reopening June 4.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.