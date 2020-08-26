Police board approves body camera funding for KCPD officers

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — After a month of testing out the cameras on 16 officers, Kansas City Police Department officials hope to have cameras ordered for some officers within the next couple of months.

Outside of KCPD headquarters, a small group of protesters gathered with signs and megaphones. Inside at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting, police leaders took the next step to purchase body worn cameras.

“We are working as quickly as we can within the parameters that we have to,” Jake Becchina with the KCPD said.

The board voted to approve funding at the meeting Tuesday. The funding will help get at least 340 cameras and storage as a part of phase 1.

But officials say the $2.5 million announcement to fund body cameras back in June will only cover a portion of the cost to fully implement the system.

Protesters hope KCPD will search for the funding internally.

“What ‘defund the police’ means is taking that money and allocating it to where it actually needs to go,” Sheryl Ferguson with “It’s Time 4 Justice” said.

Ferguson says body worn cameras will promote transparency and accountability.

“I need to know when there’s another level of security not just for me, but for them,” Ferguson said.

While officials work on the bulk order of cameras with a goal to order before October, a group made up of police, citizens, prosecutors and more are working to develop policies for officers wearing the cameras which will have to be approved by the Board of Police Commissioners and Police Union.

“We wish it were as simple as just go give them the money and they have them the next day because it adds to our accountability and transparency,” Becchina said.

KCPD officials say the goal is to eventually order 1,400 cameras so every officer can wear one on patrol. For context, the process to order and fully install new dash cameras on every car took more than a year. Officials say they hope this process will move much quicker.

