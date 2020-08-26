Tired of gun violence among youth, Denver man posts signs calling for peace

National-World

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Tired of the violence among Denver’s youth, a local man is posting signs calling for peace.

Guadalupe Bueno estimates he has posted about 200 “Stop the Shooting, Love One Another” signs, mostly along Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

“I wish I could save the world,” says the 39-year-old. “But if I can save five people, I’m good with that.”

The signs state messages like “Stop the shooting. Care for 1 another.”

Bueno says the signs are in response to the number of shootings involving youth this summer in Denver.

Most recently, Bueno showed up at the corner of Colfax and Wadsworth Boulevard, where two young brothers were recently shot and killed. Bueno visited with friends of the young men and offered support.

Bueno says he won’t stop posting signs until the shootings stop.

“There’s more to life than what they’re doing. Because what they’re doing is putting each other in the grave,” he said.

