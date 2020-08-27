Firefighter battling cancer gets escort back to Maine

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A Portland firefighter was given a police and fire escort back to Maine Wednesday as he battles stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Portland Professional Firefighters Union Local 740 says Chris Fabian was stationed at the Munjoy Hill station when he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2019. He has been receiving treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

The union said after speaking with his family and doctors, Fabian decided to return home to Maine so he could spend his remaining days in hospice care close to family and friends.

Members of the Portland Fire Department traveled to Boston with an ambulance to bring him home with a police escort. Police and fire departments from Boston to Scarborough stood on overpasses to salute Fabian as he passed by.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.