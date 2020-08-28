Bay County residents picking up debris following strong winds, storms

National-World

Bay County, MI (WNEM) — Splintered, crackled and a trampoline smashed.

Those are the sights and sounds of storm damage in Hampton Twp. On Aug 27 following a storm.

“All of the sudden this big wind came through,” said Bill Post of Bay County. “Get home and all I saw was a mess in the backyard.”

Now all he’s been hearing is the constant whir of saws.

Hampton Rd. was slammed by strong winds in a quick microbust.

“We have branches everywhere,” said Samuel Rivera of Bay County. “Our neighbor had a tree fall, looks like it hit their roof and mess up their back patio.”

“The wind was bad,” said Sue Post of Bay County. “All of the sudden we had all this rain coming down, and then I realized there was a tree across the road.

TV5 was told that it took a community effort to actually move debris out of the way.

Cleanup is the name of the game for this neighborhood. Rivera is lucky to still have power after the wind came through.

“I have a branch right on our power line so just waiting on consumers to get out here and take care of that,” said Rivera. “Other than that, it’s just getting everything cleaned up.”

As the debris is broken down and the yards get cleared, this community is thankful that nobody got hurt.

