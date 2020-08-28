Colorado Woman Hikes 330 Miles From Denver To Durango

National-World

DURANGO, CO (KCNC) — A Colorado woman is celebrating a hiking milestone. Patricia Cameron completed a 330 mile hike from Denver to Durango on Thursday.

Cameron is the founder of Blackpackers, a non-profit that aims to address the gap in representation in the outdoors.

The organization provides gear, outdoor excursions and education for free or reduced cost.

Participants are also connected with volunteer opportunities, internships and jobs.

To donate to Blackpackers, or learn more about the organization, visit coblackpackers.com.

