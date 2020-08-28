Commuting by kayak after Hurricane Laura storm surge

National-World

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Ben Collier commuted by kayak.

That’s after Lake Pontchartrain poured onto his street.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of Ben and other residents of Mandeville, Louisiana who woke up to storm surge from Hurricane Laura.

Lake Shore Drive here is a lake.

People who dared to step into the street stepped into water that’s knee deep.

The street is also the address for The Lakehouse.

That’s a restaurant where storm surge flooded the kitchen.

The Lakehouse has a wedding scheduled for Saturday.

It’s a wedding already delayed because of COVID-19.

Now, the nuptials may be delayed because of Hurricane Laura.

