Gov. Brown invokes emergency declaration after White River Fire forces Level 3 evacuations

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — After evacuation orders were issued Thursday evening for a wildfire burning in the Mt. Hood National Forest, Governor Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration.

As of Friday morning, the White River Fire has burned about 4,500 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The wildfire was first reported on Aug. 17 and is located 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in the White River drainage near FOrest Road 48.

On Thursday, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations for areas east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove, Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Road. Just over 100 families are under Level 3 evacuation orders.

Level 2 “Get Set” notices were issued for the the area from Back Walters Road, Walters Road, Hwy 216 intersection along Victor Road to the Claymier Lane, Old Wapinita Hwy Intersection to Old Wapinita Hwy, Wapinita Hwy, Reservation Road to Reservation Road, Back Walters Road intersection, Smoke Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road, Barber Lane and Farlow Road.

Level 1 “Get Ready” notices were issued for residents in east of Wapinita Road, Reservation Road intersection to Old Wapinita Road, Kelly Cutoff intersection, to include Victor Road to Juniper Flat Road to Juniper Flat, Old Wapinita Road intersection to Hwy 197, along Natural Pasture Road to East Wapinita Road, Reservation Road intersection and all residences along Hwy 216.

All evacuation orders remained unchanged Friday morning.

