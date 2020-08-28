Hurricane Laura destroys Lafayette fraternity house

National-World

LAFAYETTE, LA (WGNO) — The Theta Xi fraternity house at UL was destroyed after a tree fell on it during Hurricane Laura.

Six fraternity members were living in the house, but were evacuated in time and are safe.

Those six men will now have to find a new place to stay for the school year.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for housing repairs.

According to the page, “The chapter intends to use the money to replace damaged contents and improve on the current condition of the house.”

