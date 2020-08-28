Kenosha shooting suspect called a friend to say he ‘killed somebody,’ police say, and then fatally shot someone else

National-World

Just before midnight Tuesday, a young male clutching a long rifle wandered around the dark streets of Kenosha in a backward baseball cap and a green T-shirt.

Protesters in the Wisconsin city were demanding justice after an officer shot local resident Jacob Blake seven times in the back while his children watched from his car. As the 29-year-old Black man fought for his life at the hospital following the Sunday shooting, people marched, chanted and asked why for three days. At times, demonstrators and armed civilians faced off.

Then things took a deadly turn.

The teenager with the long gun scuffled with people near a car dealership and opened fire, allegedly killing two people and wounding a third, a criminal complaint says. Even as police and emergency vehicles raced to the scene and chaotic videos of the fatal encounter appeared on social media, the armed suspect slipped past a group of officers unnoticed with his gun in his hands. He was arrested 30 miles away in Antioch, Illinois.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is facing charges that he allegedly killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. Before the shooting, he told a journalist who has trailing him that he was a trained medic, a criminal complaint says.

How the deadly confrontation started

About 11:45 p.m. Tuesday — hours after the 8 p.m. curfew — Rittenhouse was walking down the streets near the car dealership holding what investigators later determined to be “a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 rifle,” the criminal complaint says.

Social media accounts believed to belong to him portray a young White man with an affinity for guns who supports “Blue Lives Matter” and President Donald Trump. A video posted on a Snapchat account believed to belong to him placed him at the scene of protests Tuesday night. The clips show a few seconds of the point of view of someone carrying a long rifle and police announcements can be heard over loudspeakers.

At those demonstrations, the complaint states Rittenhouse clashed with people gathered near the car dealership for reasons not specified. Rosenbaum was unarmed and threw an object that appeared to be a plastic bag at him and missed, according to the complaint.

Rosenbaum and the suspect moved across the parking lot and appeared to be in close proximity when loud bangs suddenly rang out and Rosenbaum fell to the ground, according to the complaint.

As Rosenbaum lay on the ground, the suspect made a call on his cellphone and said, “I just killed somebody” as he ran away, the complaint alleges. His friend received a call from him at 11:46 p.m. saying that he shot someone, an investigator says in the complaint.

Rosenbaum was declared dead at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Two more people are shot

A journalist who was following the suspect and the victim at the time provided investigators with more details on what happened. He told investigators the victim was trying to get the suspect’s gun, according to the complaint.

Another video shows the suspect running from the scene followed by people in hot pursuit.

“A person can be heard yelling what sounds like, “Beat him up!” Another person can be heard yelling what sounds like, “Hey, he shot him!” the criminal complaint alleges. In another video, a person yells, “Get him! Get that dude!”

The suspect tripped and fell as people chased him down, and as he lay on the ground, a second person identified as Huber approaches him with a skateboard in his right hand, the complaint says.

“When Huber reaches the defendant it appears that he is reaching for the defendant’s gun with his left hand as the skateboard makes contact with the defendant’s left shoulder. … The defendant rolls towards his left side and as Huber appears to be trying to grab the gun. the gun is pointed at Huber’s body. The defendant then fires one round … Huber staggers away, taking several steps, then collapses to the ground,” the complaint says.

After shooting Huber, the suspect points his gun at a third male approaching the suspect, later identified as Gaige Grosskreutz, the complaint says. He was shot in the right arm and takes off in the opposite direction screaming for a medic while the defendant walks away, the complaint alleges.

Rittenhouse is facing two felony charges of homicide in the death of Rosenbaum and Huber, and a felony attempted homicide charge in Grosskreutz’s incident. Court records show he’s also being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, which is a misdemeanor.

Wisconsin is an open-carry state, but children under age 18 are not allowed to carry weapons openly in public.