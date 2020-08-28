Man Charged With Threatening Gov. Tim Walz: ‘We’re Gonna Put Your Dead Body In That Building’

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shawn Peter Simonson, 51, who’s charged with threatening Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Simonson, from Blaine, admitted to leaving two menacing messages on the governor’s reception line four months apart. The first was on April 7, for which he met with a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and a Blaine police officer afterwards. Authorities say Simonson said at the time that he had anger management issues.

The second call occurred on Aug. 2, when Simonson left the following message to the governor’s line:

So you just endorsed [Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan] Omar? The one who married her brother so he could become a citizen. You’re a f——-. Let me tell you something about that $6 million building you bought, that refrigerated building that you bought that is standing empty. Your f—— dead body is going to be the only body in that building. We’re gonna put your dead body in that building and then we’re gonna burn it down. F— face.

Two days later, a trooper called Simonson about the message, and he said “I wasn’t thinking straight when I said those stupid things,” and that he was “feeling sick about it the last day.”

Simonson also apologized, and said he’s “no threat” to the governor, and that he’s “frustrated by the virus and the riots.” He also said he has been banned on Facebook in the past for his comments.

Simonson has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s office with a felony count of “Threats of Violence – Reckless Disregard Risk.”

His bail has been set at $30,000, and he could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

