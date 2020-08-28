MDHHS announces $25M grant for PPE for frontline workers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a $25 million grant to provide personal protective equipment to frontline workers.

The grant will allow medical facilities and other providers to keep their staff and patients safe, the MDHHS said on Friday, Aug. 28.

The grant is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Our frontline workers put their lives on the line every day to save lives and protect us from COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we continue to ensure their access to personal protective equipment,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This grant program will put CARES Act dollars to use and help us protect our brave frontline workers, their patients, and their families from the spread of this virus. This is a good start, but we still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to do the right thing and pass a bipartisan relief package that provides support for our families, frontline workers, and small businesses.”

The grant provides funds to eligible providers to cover costs for up to 90 days of PPE for frontline workers.

Eligible facilities include long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, outpatient medical facilities, home health care providers, dental offices, pharmacies, EMS providers, funeral and mortuary services, long-term acute care hospitals, and residential congregate facilities.

Grant funding will be awarded up to $250,000 and it will be based on the number of client-facing workers at each facility, the MDHHS said.

“Michigan’s providers are on the front lines every day, delivering essential health care services and caring for our loved ones,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “This grant program helps ease the financial burden of buying PPE, ensuring all facilities can afford the supplies they need to keep themselves and their patients safe.”

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 8.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.