Pine Gulch Fire becomes largest single wildfire in Colorado history

GRAND JUNCTION, CO (KDVR) — The Pine Gulch Fire became Colorado’s largest single wildfire on Thursday, scorching more than 139,000 acres.

Previously, the Hayman Fire was Colorado’s largest wildfire. For six weeks in 2002, that fire charred through 138,000 acres of forest land southwest of Denver, destroying 133 homes.

The Pine Gulch Fire is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties. It started July 31 and was caused by lightning.

As of Thursday evening, it was 77% contained.

According to officials, 915 people are assigned to fighting the fire.

