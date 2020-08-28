Police: Sex Trafficking Victim Jumped Out Of 18 Wheeler On Texas Highway To Escape Captors

National-World

CISCO, TX (KTVT) — A female believed to be a sex trafficking victim jumped out of an 18 wheeler on a highway in Texas to escape her captors Wednesday evening, police said.

Police in Cisco, about 46 miles east of Abilene, said they responded to a call about a female who was seriously injured near a Flying J’s/Denny’s on I-20 at around 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim said she had been kidnapped in El Paso and had jumped off an 18 wheeler. “It is believed that the perpetrators’ intentions were to use the female in sex trafficking operations,” police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Police said there were three men in the 18 wheeler at the time and another female who is believed to be in “grave danger.” The truck is described as a green truck tractor with a white stripe and pulling a white box-type trailer.

Authorities have been unable to locate the truck and said a statewide broadcast was issued.

