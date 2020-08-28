Two suspects attempt to carjack mother and daughter outside south St. Louis school

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Police are looking for two armed carjackers after a mother and daughter were almost carjacked outside McKinley Junior Academy.

It happened as parents and students arrived to pick up materials for the new school year Thursday.

Tire tracks were left by the suspects after they slammed on the brakes and then approached a parked Infiniti.

Inside the Infiniti, a mother and her junior high daughter were picking up materials for the new school year.

According to police, the suspects pointed a gun at the woman’s hip and demanded her purse and her cell phone. The suspects also asked for the key fob, but couldn’t figure out how to start the car, so they left without it. No one was hurt.

Tracy, a Census worker, was going door-to-door in the neighborhood and stumbled by the scene. She couldn’t believe it happened in the middle of the afternoon with so many people around.

“I’m going to be more vigilant, I’m going to be more conscious. I took the job becauseI feel safe and secure in my community and after this incident, I will be on heightened alert and very vigilant about my surroundings. After this it’s a game changer, most definitely.” said Tracy, a McKinley Heights resident.

“We have a very nice community things like this generally don’t happen,” mentioned Tracy.

According to police data, there was only one carjacking in 2019 in the McKinley Heights neighborhood and until this incident only one reported carjacking in 2020.

According to police statistics, carjackings in the City of St. Louis are down 3 percent this year.

There was a Ring doorbell directly across the street from the school, but it didn’t catch the crime, police say.

