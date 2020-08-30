Burglars break into small business in Raytown, MO

National-World

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — A new business owner went from celebrating her grand opening on June 20 to becoming one of the latest victims of a smash, grab, and run business burglary.

However, surveillance video could help Raytown police catch a trio of thieves responsible.

The business owner said that once two men forced their way inside of her boutique, they quickly grabbed armloads of clothing and merchandise.

Right after a brick flew into her store, Damaris Hernandez and her husband woke to an alarm alert on her phone.

They rushed to the store to find expensive damage to her storefront, her custom floor, and counter.

Surveillance cameras recorded the entire destructive crime, which started with a woman walking near the boutique around 3:50 a.m.

“She seemed to be the lookout person,” said Hernandez. “She told the guys, ‘Come on.’ Then they tossed a brick in my door.”

After that, the two men ripped racks off the wall while loading their arms with clothing and purses. They also unsuccessfully tried to steal a mannequin.

Someone shouted the name “Paul” during the break-in. Then, a passenger door slammed in the getaway vehicle as one of the suspects jumped into the driver’s seat.

Including the stolen items and damage done, they caused an estimated loss of $8,000.

“I did cry, and I’m a tough girl,” said Hernandez. “I did a lot of prayer. I was like, ‘Listen, I got this. I can move forward.’”

Raytown police said they have seen an increase in commercial burglaries this year. On the same day thieves smashed into Hernandez’s boutique, someone burglarized a restaurant less than one mile away off Raytown Road. Yesterday around 5:50 a.m., police investigated another break-in at a T-Mobile location off 350 Highway.

“I’m not going to let it keep me down,” Hernandez said.

Despite all of the wrong being done to business owners, Damaris is determined to still do good.

She will be holding a free backpack and school supply giveaway for children on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at her boutique at 6143 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Raytown police or 816-474-TIPS.

