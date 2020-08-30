Hundreds show up for Trump 2020 Cruise Rally in Clackamas County, OR

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — A large group of President Donald Trump supporters met at Clackamas Town Center Saturday before they drove around the Portland area.

The group that started in Clackamas tells FOX 12 they wanted to show that the Pacific Northwest has more Trump supporters than people think.

“We absolutely love America, we love our president and we think he’s doing a fantastic job,” Amy Howell said.

Well over 100 cars were a part of the Trump 2020 Cruise Rally. Those who came out said they came to show their support for the president.

“I don’t think the PNW really shows too much of its red, so when the opportunity shows, it’s a good time to get out and show some support, stay peaceful,” Takumi Vealy said.

As the queue of trucks left the parking lot, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Milwaukie police blocked traffic to allow the rally to drive by.

The caravan drove on Highway 99 east and attempted to cross over the Morrison Bridge— but counter protesters blocked the road.

A fight ensued, and those two people who were arrested by Portland police.

FOX 12 reached out to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and OSP about their decision to provide traffic control, asking if they would provide this security for other protests.

FOX 12 received the following statement from the Clackamas Sheriff’s Office:

One of the organizers of this rally reached out to us initially to make us aware of their plan. This event evolved with several groups merging over the last week. We were in contact with organizers so we would be aware of what to expect.

The decision to provide traffic control for this large event was made by our command. We treated this event just like any other large gathering in Clackamas County. Our mission was to provide safety for all and allow all to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of speech.

As to if we would have done this for other groups, yes. We have had several recent demonstrations in Clackamas County to include Happy Valley, two in Estacada and Wilsonville. During those events we provided the same traffic control efforts and even escorts, allowing marches to occur in the roadway.

The Clackamas Town Center also issued a statement on the event:

“Clackamas Town Center is private property and we are not affiliated with this political event. We worked closely with PD to help ensure that our shopping center operations were not impacted and that we were able to provide a peaceful experience for our guests and tenants.”

The rally is expected to conclude at 9:00 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.