Business owner surprised with fundraiser after falling on hard times

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) — Greg Buzzard is a restaurant owner who often says the words “Without you, there is no us.”

It’s a phrase he lives by while delivering food to those in the Bay City area through his businesses called The Guy’s BBQ and Grill.

Time and time again, he goes beyond that and holds fundraisers and helping those who have fallen on hard times whenever he can, until suddenly, the man who always offered a helping hand, received one of his own.

“I can’t even put it in to words, it’s pretty overwhelming,” said Buzzard.

Recently, Buzzard says his business at the Bay City Market had come to a close due to the market moving in a different direction.

Without a place to hang his sign, he has since turned to catering and running mostly out of a food truck which is why those in the community decided to hold this benefit in his honor.

“I know there’s a lot of other businesses hurting with the whole COVID-19, so when I found that out, I was like ‘There’s something I got to do out of the bottom of my heart to help this family out,’” said Ken Shelton, the organizer.

Shelton says Buzzard was the first food vendor to be a part of his Bay City Concert Music Festival in Wenonah Park.

He wasn’t the only one involved because Buzzard’s own family members secretly helped to hold this fundraiser as well.

“It was kind of difficult to keep it from them,” said Brooke Roe, Buzzard’s niece. “But we tried our best.”

“It felt good to do something good for him because he always does good for other people,” said Garret Buzzard, his son.

It’s that kindness which Buzzard says continues to inspire him in pushing forward and finding a new place for his business.

“Just from my heart and my family and my employees, without you, there is no us, so thank you,” said Buzzard.

