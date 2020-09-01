67-year-old man struck, killed while sitting in his front lawn

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 67-year-old man is dead after a driver crashed his vehicle into him and a home on Milwaukee’s west side Sunday night, Aug. 30.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 86th and Adler.

A witness told CBS 58 a driver hit another vehicle and then hit a Milwaukee man who was sitting out on his front lawn, and then crashed into a home.

Milwaukee police say first responders tried to save the man’s life but were unsuccessful.

The driver fled the scene.

A neighbor said the victim had been retired for three years, and it’s a senseless tragedy.

“It’s a tragedy and honestly he shouldn’t have died the way he died and the guy and the lady deserve what they got. And he didn’t deserve to die right now,” Sherry Siems said.

Milwaukee police say they are looking for the driver.

