Cheesecakes by Alex asks customers not to ‘shout profanities’ at staff over face masks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There may be a statewide mask mandate, but not everyone is happy about it.

Workers at Cheesecakes by Alex, which has a Greensboro location and a new Winston-Salem location, got to see that first hand.

Alex Amoroso, the owner of Cheesecakes by Alex, posted on the bakery’s Facebook page on Tuesday asking customers not to “shout profanities” at staff for doing what’s asked of them.

The company emphasized that they offer curbside pickup to accommodate those who do not wear masks for whatever reason.

“I understand the frustrations with wearing a mask and I get that some have issues with wearing them,” Amoroso said. “We have options available like curbside pickup for those that can’t or don’t want to wear a mask but please don’t shout profanities at our staff for doing what I ask them to do, they are only doing their jobs. Thank you so much, I appreciate your business and we are doing our best to respect everyone’s choices.”

