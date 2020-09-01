Newborn who survived DUI crash which killed pregnant mother released from hospital

National-World

Anaheim, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A newborn who survived a crash which killed her mother in Anaheim nearly three weeks ago returned home Monday.

Adalyn Rose and her father James Alvarez received a standing ovation as they left the natal intensive care unit at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center.

On the evening of Aug. 11, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar was exercising with her husband James on Katella Avenue, near Bayless Street, when a Jeep drove onto the sidewalk and struck and killed her.

She was 35-weeks pregnant with Adalyn at the time. Adalyn was delivered via an emergency C-section immediately after the crash.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office reports that the driver who struck Aguilar , identified as 40-year-old Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, had multiple DUI convictions.

She has since been charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI.

