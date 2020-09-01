Passerby helps free farm animals from fully-involved barn fire in Clark County

National-World

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) — A passerby jumped into action and helped save several farm animals after a barn caught fire in the Duluth area of Clark County Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a barn fire at 2015 Northeast 209th Street.

Crews quickly arrived to the scene and found a two-story barn fully involved in flames. Firefighters began to attack the fire from the outside due to its volume.

Water tenders were used to shuttle water to the scene from over a quarter mile away. In all, five engines, one ladder tower, three water tenders, two chief officers, and 21 personnel assisted with the fire.

Fire officials said the barn had living quarters on the second floor, but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Several farm animals were kept on the ground floor.

According to fire officials, a passerby rammed the barn door to allow the animals to escape.

Several prized miniature stallions were freed from the barn and placed into a corral by the unidentified passerby.

Unfortunately, two goats that were in pens in the barn did not survive.

Clark County Fire & Rescue is hoping to identify the passerby to thank him for his actions.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.

