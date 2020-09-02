After a few months delay, Kansas City Chiefs finally get their Super Bowl rings

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It took a little longer than usual, but with less than 10 days until their home opener for the 2020 season, the Kansas City Chiefs finally got their Super Bowl rings.

Delayed a few months due to the pandemic, the Chiefs held a private ring ceremony Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium that they shared with fans on social media.

Ring ceremonies usually happen in June, but just weeks after the Super Bowl and Kansas City’s parade, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country. It shut down just about everything — including the NFL.

So now, head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of the championship team will finally get a special treasure to remember that wild game.

At the end of the third quarter, with the Chiefs down 20-10, it didn’t look good.

But play by play, Mahomes brought his magic to Hard Rock Stadium and the team rallied, shutting down San Francisco’s offense and scoring 21 unanswered points in the final minutes.

The Chiefs rallied from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and become Super Bowl champions.

Reid earned his first Super Bowl title as head coach, and now his new ring will join the one he won as an assistant with the Packers. He already has plans for when he’ll wear it.

“You wear it for special occasions, or if you want a free cheeseburger, you point right there and show them the ring and you might get one,” he said earlier Tuesday.

“I had a sneak peek at one and I know what it looks like on paper, but I look forward to seeing it like we all look forward to seeing it. We’re all looking forward to this event.”

Months later, with majority of their title-winning team back on the roster, the Chiefs believe they have what it takes to “run it back” and earn another ring.

Seven franchises have won back-to-back Super Bowls. The Chiefs will now fight to become the eighth team to dominate the NFL for two years straight.

