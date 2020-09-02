Novichok nerve agent used in Alexey Navalny poisoning, says German government

National-World

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government said Wednesday.

Navalny, who fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, is being treated at a Berlin hospital.

In a statement, German government spokesman Steffen Siebert said it was “startling” that “Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia.”

“The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.”

“We hope for a full recovery of Alexei Navalny,” the statement added.

In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was the target of a Novichok nerve agent attack in the English cathedral city of Salisbury.

This is a developing story. More to follow.