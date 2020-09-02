Pastor encourages Albany leaders, citizens to take part in day of prayer

National-World

ALBANY, GA (Albany Herald) — Tarlita McCrary, the pastor who has ushered the Jesus Saves All Ministry into downtown Albany, holding drive-thru prayer gatherings on one of the city’s busiest streets, encouraged the community to participate in her group’s planned “One Massive Day of Prayer for Albany.”

“I received a drawing from Mr. Roy Anderson and was moved with compassion as I viewed the drawing,” McCrary said. “I instantly saw the heart of God that, in the midst of a storm or in the midst of a pandemic, the people of God lost faith in Him.

“Many are depressed, oppressed, sad, feeling defeated, and some are even contemplating suicide. We need our true apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers to help build and strengthen the momentum of the people of God. The voices of the believers have become too silent in this hour. I’m sure it grieves the heart of God that we protest, but we won’t protest for Him. He says, ‘Behold, I stand at the door (heart) and knock: If any man hears my voice, and opens the door (heart), I will come in and will sup with him, and him with me.’ (Revelation 3:20).”

McCrary encouraged community leaders and everyday citizens to take part in the day of prayer, planned for Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon.

“I ask the apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, teachers, the mayor of Albany, the police chief of Albany, business owners, city commissioners and all of Albany to join Jesus Saves All Ministries in a One-Day Massive Day of Prayer for Albany,” she said.

Details of the event include:

When: Sept. 19

Time: 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Four Places to Pray:

1. Pastors and their parishioners stand in front of their churches and pray;

2. Business owners stand in front of their businesses and pray;

3. Community members stand in front of their homes and pray;

4. Jesus Saves All Ministries in the empty parking lot by Krispy Kreme.

What shall we pray?

Our Father who art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.

“God, I know that you’re watching us,” McCrary said. “And you don’t like what you see and it breaks your heart. But, God, please don’t cry. Don’t cry, don’t cry, Please don’t cry.”

