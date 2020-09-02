Soldier’s remains return home amid widening investigation at Fort Hood

National-World

BROCKTON, MA (WCVB) — A soldier from Brockton has made the final journey back home as his grieving family questions the events that led up to his death.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes is the latest in a string of soldier deaths connected to Fort Hood, and now changes are being made.

His was overcome by emotion as his flag-draped casket arrived at Logan International Airport on Tuesday night.

The medical examiner released the autopsy report following his death, finding the 23-year-old hanged himself.

Fernandes’ heartbroken family refuses to believe that he took his own life. They are calling for an independent investigation.

Fernandez disappeared from Fort Hood on Aug. 17.

The family’s lawyer says he’d reported in May that he’d been sexually assaulted by a superior officer — which led to a transfer, bullying and abuse.

Fernandez is the third soldier stationed at Fort Hood to die in recent months.

On Tuesday, officials announced a leadership shake-up at the base and a widening investigation into the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who had complained of sexual harassment.

