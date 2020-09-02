UGA QB Jamie Newman opts out of 2020 season due to COVID-19

National-World

ATHENS, GA (WGCL) — University of Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman has informed the team he will opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19.

Newman transferred to UGA after a successful campaign as quarterback at Wake Forest University. While at Wake Forest, he became the first quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards in a season in fewer than eight games. He threw 35 touchdown passes in 16 career games as a starter at Wake.

The transfer quarterback enrolled at UGA in January and was on multiple watch lists including the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Johnny Unitas Gold Arm Awards.

For the Bulldogs, the cupboard is far from bare, even with Newman reportedly out of the picture. Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart said as recently as this week the quarterback job was still open. Perhaps the first in line to start will be quarterback J.T. Daniels, a former five-star recruit and USC transfer.

Daniels’ health could be the biggest hurdle for him to overcome. He tore his ACL in the opening game of the 2019 season and hasn’t played since. He transferred after the 2019 season and landed at Georgia. He’s scrimmaged, but it’s unclear if he’s been cleared for contact and could be ready for the opening game.

Georgia opens the 2020 schedule on September 26 on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

