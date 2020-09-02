Warehouse produces disinfectant spray made with 99.95% water

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) — Hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray can be tough to find in stores. People also want to be certain they know what’s in the product.

At Links in Davenport it’s about the ingredients. The ingredients inside their disinfectant spray bottles are what Kevin Takacs, Links restaurant owner, trusts to keep his customers safe.

“We use it on everything – bar tops, table tops, seats,” says Takacs who also uses it at his other business, Medforce – the emergency medical helicopter service.

“In that business that’s reality of it. We transport a lot of very very sick patients that have COVID – it’s real.”

Danolyte is the disinfectant he chose to combat the coronavirus. It’s a locally sourced spray produced in Bettendorf, as well as Salt Lake City and Kansas City.

“It’s basically salt and water that is run through a process that changes the chemical characteristic of the water,” says Tom Dalton, Danolyte producer and developer. Through reverse osmosis, Dalton says the salt and water turns into a hydrochloric acid that kills viruses like COVID-19.

Dalton claims the disinfectant is harmless to the skin. It’s produced in two small machines at a Bettendorf warehouse, Bi-State Detergent Systems Inc. The machines can produce up to 80 to 90 gallons a day.

“Even artificial playing fields you can spray that with Danolyte and it kills all the bacteria on the field,” Dalton explains.

One gallon of Danolyte can cost up to $55, which is about double the price of generic brands made with alcohol and other chemicals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.