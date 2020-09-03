SE Portland guitar shop out thousands of dollars, break-in suspects caught on camera

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A burglary in southeast Portland over the weekend is going to cost a local business thousands of dollars, and the thieves remain at large.

Michael Krasovech, co-owner of Strum, told FOX 12 “it was basically a smash and grab situation.”

Surveillance footage from the guitar store, located at 1415 Southeast Stark Street, shows two suspects burglarizing the store Saturday around 4 a.m.

A photo posted on Strum’s social media shows broken glass and a wall once covered with hanging guitars with voids where instruments were before.

Krasovech says the suspects planned the break-in the day before.

“Two individuals pulled up in a car and parked out front, and clearly cased the place out. Walked up to the window that ended up getting broken in and pushing on it and pulling on our door, so they were planning this on Friday.”

He says the suspects broke one of Strum’s windows and stole 12 guitars – their prices ranging from the low hundreds to upwards of thousands of dollars.

Krasovech expects replacing the window will cost thousands.

“Except for some of the less expensive pieces, they’re very recognizable. Specific vintage pieces. Replaceable? You know, to some degree. Those exact things have their own character and personality, like guitars often do after they’ve been in a lot of different players hands for 20 to 30 years,” Krasovech said of the stolen guitars.

Krasovech also believes the suspects have been in the store before.

He’s asking anyone who knows anything to reach out to Strum or to Portland police.

