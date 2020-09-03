Second-Grader Creates Kid’s Historical Bike Tour Through Marion

National-World

MARION, MA (WBZ) — Greta Agnew, a second-grader from Pennsylvania, visits her grandparents in Marion every summer.

After biking around town, seeing the unique homes in Marion, summer after summer, Agnew started researching their history.

Now, she’s created the Kid’s Historical Bike Tour of Marion, Massachusetts. The tour lets kids – or adults – bike around the historic town learning about local landmarks and unique facts at each stop.

Agnew has created a printable guide and an interactive website with photos, description and facts about each stop.

The tour begins in the garden next to the Sippican Historical Society on Main Street and includes 19 stops at historical homes, the site of the Sippican Hotel, Marion Art Center, Marion Town House, Elizabeth Taber Library, the Music Hall, Marion General Store and a stop to view Bird Island Lighthouse.

“Marion has many historic buildings and sites with unique histories and architectural styles,” Town Administrator McGrail said. “We are excited that Greta took an interest in our town and its history. We appreciate the time she took to learn about and share information about these sites by putting together this guide so others can enjoy biking in Marion while learning about its rich history.”

Marion was a major summer destination in the early 1900s. Some famous summer visitors included President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, President Grover Cleveland, Mark Twain and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

