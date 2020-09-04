Churchill Downs responds to decision to run 2020 Kentucky Derby

National-World

LOUISVILLE, KY (WSMV) — Officials with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby made the decision to continue to run the Derby despite everyone not agreeing with the deicision.

Every year for the past 145 years, it has been a great American tradition that has survived depressions, wars, pandemics, and myriad changes in the United States.

A portion of a release reads:

“The first Derby was run just ten years after the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery in America. Over ninety years later, during the 1967 Derby, protesters took to the streets around Churchill Downs, demanding equality and change.Today, more than fifty years after that, our fellow Kentuckians and fellow Americans are still asking to be heard; for all of us to understand the ongoing inequality that exists, and finally to adopt meaningful change. We are not doing enough, quickly enough. That is true in our country, in our city and in our sport.”

Officials say while they respect the point of view of people disagreeing with the decision, they believe keeping the yearly tradition alive can remind people of what binds Americans together.

Officials are working to create an environment in which everyone feels welcome at the event. They have challenged themselves to do more to ensure everyone is included during the Kentucky Derby.

The statement goes on to say:

“Our sport shares a disconcerting history that led to the exclusion of Black jockey participation through the years. The legacy of the Kentucky Derby begins with the incredible success of Black jockeys. We feel it is imperative to acknowledge the painful truths that led to their exclusion. Churchill Downs strongly believes in preserving and sharing the stories of the Black jockeys who are a critical part of this tradition. This is not a new commitment, but we continue to seek ways to share these stories and honor these athletes. “

While it will look a little different this year, officials say the Kentucky Derby will be a Derby unlike any other.

The Derby will run Saturday, September 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST on NBC.

